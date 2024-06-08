Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,313,187 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,135 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $181,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at $35,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 465 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total value of $329,285.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,257.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $130,206.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,634.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total value of $329,285.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,914 shares in the company, valued at $278,257.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,038 shares of company stock worth $10,526,384 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.1 %

Ross Stores stock opened at $144.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.75. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.59 and a 52 week high of $151.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.79%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

