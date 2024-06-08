Roma Green Finance (NASDAQ:ROMA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Roma Green Finance Limited (NASDAQ:ROMA – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.64. Roma Green Finance shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 428,508 shares.

Roma Green Finance Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roma Green Finance

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Roma Green Finance stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Roma Green Finance Limited (NASDAQ:ROMA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.51% of Roma Green Finance as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Roma Green Finance

Roma Green Finance Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental, social, and governance (ESG); sustainability; and climate change related advisory services in Hong Kong and Singapore. It also offers sustainability program development, ESG reporting, corporate governance and risk management, climate change strategies and solutions, environmental audit, ESG rating support and shareholder communication, and education and training services.

