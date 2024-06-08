Rollbit Coin (RLB) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $176.80 Million

Rollbit Coin (RLB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Rollbit Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0628 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges. Rollbit Coin has a market cap of $176.80 million and approximately $735,592.62 worth of Rollbit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rollbit Coin has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rollbit Coin Profile

Rollbit Coin launched on November 9th, 2020. Rollbit Coin’s total supply is 2,666,952,570 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,816,182,174 tokens. The official website for Rollbit Coin is rollbit.com. Rollbit Coin’s official Twitter account is @rollbitcom. Rollbit Coin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5326640.0.

Rollbit Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rollbit Coin (RLB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rollbit Coin has a current supply of 2,666,952,570.3779335. The last known price of Rollbit Coin is 0.06442268 USD and is up 1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $900,961.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rollbit.com/.”

