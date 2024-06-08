Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Coverage Initiated at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Rezolute in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Rezolute in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Rezolute Price Performance

Shares of Rezolute stock opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $229.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.92. Rezolute has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $6.10.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). As a group, research analysts expect that Rezolute will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rezolute

In other news, CFO Daron Evans purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 38,509 shares of company stock worth $75,794. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RZLT. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Rezolute by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,154,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544,053 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its stake in Rezolute by 569.4% during the fourth quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 3,242,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,403 shares in the last quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rezolute during the first quarter worth $510,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rezolute by 10.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,553,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 145,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rezolute during the first quarter worth $229,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rezolute

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

See Also

