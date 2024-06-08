Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.99

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.99 and traded as high as $27.45. Rent the Runway shares last traded at $26.81, with a volume of 197,646 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RENT shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.20.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($6.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.56) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $75.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Rent the Runway, Inc. will post -20.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 7,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $54,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,402. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 16,979 shares of company stock worth $150,993 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rent the Runway during the fourth quarter worth about $1,568,000. CastleKnight Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 545,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 411,000 shares in the last quarter. Breed s Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

