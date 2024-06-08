Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $3.00.

Relmada Therapeutics Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of RLMD opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.39. Relmada Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $7.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.04.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.18. Equities research analysts forecast that Relmada Therapeutics will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guild Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 973,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 23,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases (CNS) and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.