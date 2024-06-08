Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $3.00.
Relmada Therapeutics Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of RLMD opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.39. Relmada Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $7.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.04.
Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.18. Equities research analysts forecast that Relmada Therapeutics will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.
Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile
Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases (CNS) and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder.
