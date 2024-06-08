Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Insider Sells $144,377.00 in Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) insider Peter Rahmer sold 20,450 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $144,377.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 432,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,920.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Peter Rahmer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, June 3rd, Peter Rahmer sold 19,864 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $128,520.08.

On Monday, April 29th, Peter Rahmer sold 1,345 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $8,581.10.

Relay Therapeutics Price Performance

Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.69. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.08. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,263.49% and a negative return on equity of 42.66%. The firm had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4327.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 4.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 149,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on RLAY. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Relay Therapeutics

About Relay Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.