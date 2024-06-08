Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Receives $202.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $202.82.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RGA shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

In other news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total transaction of $365,503.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 11.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after buying an additional 6,707 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 113.8% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $204.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12 month low of $135.07 and a 12 month high of $213.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.34.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 20.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

