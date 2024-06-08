Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $22.46

Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 22.46 ($0.29) and traded as low as GBX 22.35 ($0.29). Regional REIT shares last traded at GBX 22.55 ($0.29), with a volume of 362,476 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Regional REIT in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Get Regional REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RGL

Regional REIT Price Performance

Regional REIT Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market cap of £112.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.69 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 22.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Regional REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,846.15%.

About Regional REIT

(Get Free Report)

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and ARA Europe Private Markets Limited, the Investment Adviser.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regional REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.