Redeia Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.24

Redeia Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.24 and last traded at $9.18, with a volume of 3979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.
Redeia Corporación Trading Down 0.8 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average of $8.34.
Redeia Corporación Company Profile
Redeia Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Management and Operation of National Electricity Infrastructure; Management and Operation of International Electricity Infrastructure; and Telecommunications (Satellites and Fibre Optic).
