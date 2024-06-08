Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stock Holdings Lessened by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,074,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,354 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Realty Income worth $61,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,873,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,537,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,231 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Realty Income by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,542,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,931,000 after purchasing an additional 227,621 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Realty Income by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,163,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,633,000 after purchasing an additional 452,046 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Realty Income by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,882,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,588,000 after buying an additional 47,437 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $506,526,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on O. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

Realty Income Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE O traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,968,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,843,914. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 49.37, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.25. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $64.18.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.7%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jun 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 291.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

