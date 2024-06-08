RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.44

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.44 and traded as low as $7.85. RE/MAX shares last traded at $7.91, with a volume of 213,275 shares traded.

RMAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on RE/MAX from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on RE/MAX from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RE/MAX in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on RE/MAX from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RE/MAX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.42. The company has a market capitalization of $156.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.36.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $78.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.14 million. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 22.51% and a negative return on equity of 50.09%. On average, research analysts predict that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Abigail C. Lee sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $38,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,229 shares in the company, valued at $759,338.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Abigail C. Lee sold 5,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $42,206.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,986 shares in the company, valued at $676,087.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abigail C. Lee sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $38,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,338.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,425 shares of company stock worth $116,437. Corporate insiders own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in RE/MAX by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Patron Partners LLC bought a new position in RE/MAX in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in RE/MAX by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

