Ratan Capital Management LP Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Ratan Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,550 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 1.8% of Ratan Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 180,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,519,000 after acquiring an additional 13,996 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 42.1% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,399 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 42,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $464,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,400 shares of company stock worth $30,077,126 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.87. 44,795,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,097,296. The company has a market capitalization of $271.33 billion, a PE ratio of 246.87, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.