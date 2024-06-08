Ratan Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLD. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,617,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $605,200,000 after acquiring an additional 198,614 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 13.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,100,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,941,000 after purchasing an additional 133,835 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in TopBuild by 3.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 880,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,604,000 after acquiring an additional 32,771 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,983,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TopBuild during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,147,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on BLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 6th. Benchmark boosted their target price on TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.90.

Shares of BLD stock traded down $8.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $402.09. 262,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,302. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $410.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $386.41. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $217.08 and a 1-year high of $452.87. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total transaction of $2,018,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,968 shares in the company, valued at $29,054,920.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total value of $2,018,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,054,920.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.53, for a total value of $219,526.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,475,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,840 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,869. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

