Ratan Capital Management LP Acquires 63,028 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Ratan Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,028 shares during the quarter. Oscar Health comprises approximately 1.2% of Ratan Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ratan Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Oscar Health worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OSCR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oscar Health by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Oscar Health by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Oscar Health by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 51,268 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Oscar Health by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Oscar Health by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Steven Wolin sold 18,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $362,092.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,049.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Oscar Health news, COO Steven Wolin sold 18,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $362,092.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,049.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mario Schlosser sold 5,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $113,023.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,006 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:OSCR traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.32. 7,020,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,896,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -48.30 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Oscar Health, Inc. has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $23.44.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OSCR

Oscar Health Profile

(Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.