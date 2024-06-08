Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Receives $268.85 Average Price Target from Analysts

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $268.85.

PWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price (up previously from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanta Services

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total transaction of $288,395.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,494,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 432,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,400,000 after buying an additional 9,421 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 669,187.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 53,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,555,000 after acquiring an additional 53,535 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $1,352,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 8,297.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 912,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,205,000 after purchasing an additional 901,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $269.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 1.05. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $153.74 and a twelve month high of $286.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $263.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.19.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.98%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

