Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock Position Lowered by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,202 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $12,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,739,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $570,532,000 after acquiring an additional 45,867 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Qualys by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 887,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,463,000 after buying an additional 12,794 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Qualys by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,095,000 after buying an additional 21,439 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Qualys by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 570,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,099,000 after buying an additional 14,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 517,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,980,000 after buying an additional 10,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $235,821.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,398,729.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total transaction of $83,504.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,144.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,430 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $235,821.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,398,729.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,826,294. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QLYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.23.

Qualys Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ QLYS traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.02. The company had a trading volume of 461,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,704. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.63. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.53 and a fifty-two week high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.67 million. Qualys had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 47.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

