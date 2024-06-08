Quadrature Capital Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 68.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 151,808 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $9,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 224,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,938,000 after buying an additional 29,734 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 265.6% in the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.93.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,864 shares of company stock worth $7,567,178. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $138.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,687,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $174.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.19.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 35.38%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

