Quadrature Capital Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $7,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ROK stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $255.91. 432,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,770. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.28 and a twelve month high of $348.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $271.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.97.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 48.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ROK. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ROK

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total transaction of $63,579.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,547.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,671 shares of company stock worth $438,754 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.