Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Raised by Analyst

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IMAX in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 5th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for IMAX’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IMAX. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on IMAX from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $15.11 on Thursday. IMAX has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $20.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.65 and its 200 day moving average is $15.82. The company has a market cap of $795.09 million, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. IMAX had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $79.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.88 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at $5,287,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 825,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,396,000 after buying an additional 95,182 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,118,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 48,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

In other IMAX news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $104,516.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,686.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other IMAX news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $104,516.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,686.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert D. Lister sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $421,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 138,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,057.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

