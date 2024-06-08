Q1 2026 Earnings Forecast for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Issued By Zacks Research

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 136.20% and a net margin of 3.84%.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NCLH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NCLH

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE NCLH opened at $17.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.24. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,049,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,285,000 after acquiring an additional 26,676,150 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,498,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,889,000 after purchasing an additional 12,313,426 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $83,243,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 22.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,197,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,105,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,240,000 after buying an additional 1,141,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne purchased 13,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $220,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.