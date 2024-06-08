Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.87 Per Share

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.8671 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, July 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Publicis Groupe’s previous dividend of $0.78.

Publicis Groupe Stock Down 0.2 %

PUBGY stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.90. 25,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,476. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Publicis Groupe has a twelve month low of $18.19 and a twelve month high of $29.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.00 and its 200 day moving average is $25.60.

About Publicis Groupe

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, press relations, public affairs, institutional relations, financial communications, and strategy management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services.

