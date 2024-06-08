Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.87 Per Share

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.8671 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, July 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Publicis Groupe’s previous dividend of $0.78.
Publicis Groupe Stock Down 0.2 %
PUBGY stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.90. 25,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,476. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Publicis Groupe has a twelve month low of $18.19 and a twelve month high of $29.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.00 and its 200 day moving average is $25.60.
