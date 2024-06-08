PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PTC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.73.

PTC Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTC traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $174.48. 408,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,367. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 73.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.83 and its 200 day moving average is $177.01. PTC has a 52 week low of $134.61 and a 52 week high of $194.24.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. PTC had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $603.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.53 million. Research analysts anticipate that PTC will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other PTC news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total transaction of $1,207,324.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,734,056.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $217,506.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,573.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total value of $1,207,324.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,148 shares in the company, valued at $9,734,056.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of PTC by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Portfolio Design Labs LLC purchased a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,316,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,043,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,647,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

