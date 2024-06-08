PSQ (PSQH) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Analysis

PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) is one of 32 public companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare PSQ to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for PSQ and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get PSQ alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PSQ 0 0 2 0 3.00 PSQ Competitors 267 563 669 23 2.29

PSQ currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 118.98%. As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 104.12%. Given PSQ’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe PSQ is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PSQ -674.94% -762.28% -62.43% PSQ Competitors -66.42% -107.16% -16.79%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PSQ and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares PSQ and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PSQ $8.77 million -$53.33 million -0.14 PSQ Competitors $1.14 billion $226.72 million -2.63

PSQ’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than PSQ. PSQ is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.3% of PSQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.1% of PSQ shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

PSQ has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PSQ’s peers have a beta of 1.08, suggesting that their average stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PSQ peers beat PSQ on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

PSQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PSQ Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name. PSQ Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for PSQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PSQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.