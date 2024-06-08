Prudential PLC Sells 84,050 Shares of KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSTR)

Prudential PLC reduced its holdings in shares of KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSTR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 744,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,050 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.26% of KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF worth $9,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:KSTR traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,410. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.22. KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $15.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 million, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.57.

KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares SSE STAR Market 50 Index ETF (KSTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of the top 50 companies by market-cap that are listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) Science and Technology Innovation Board. KSTR was launched on Jan 27, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

