Prudential PLC Sells 7,273 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,273 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned 0.09% of Atkore worth $5,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Atkore in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atkore in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Atkore in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Atkore stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.41. The stock had a trading volume of 540,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,795. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $194.98.

Atkore Announces Dividend

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.86. Atkore had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 43.19%. The company had revenue of $792.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $78,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,507,154.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Justin A. Kershaw sold 1,099 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.77, for a total value of $188,775.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,154.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $78,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,507,154.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,099 shares of company stock worth $1,412,065. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on ATKR shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Atkore from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Atkore in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ATKR

Atkore Profile

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.