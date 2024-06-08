Prudential PLC Sells 321,247 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 407,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321,247 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in KE were worth $6,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in KE by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,861,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,209 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of KE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,633,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of KE by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,299,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,069,000 after buying an additional 476,722 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of KE by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 695,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,270,000 after buying an additional 367,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of KE by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 30,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 13,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BEKE traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.92. 5,831,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,909,435. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $20.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.72.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. KE had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.351 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. KE’s payout ratio is 75.61%.

BEKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.10 price objective on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KE from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of KE from $23.90 to $21.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

