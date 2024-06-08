Prudential PLC Sells 18,865 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 60.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,865 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $7,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth about $26,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on KLA from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $685.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $740.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $5,953,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,399,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $5,953,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,399,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,136 shares of company stock worth $24,016,781 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $10.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $768.97. The company had a trading volume of 736,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,210. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $440.15 and a 52 week high of $791.96. The firm has a market cap of $103.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $716.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $651.45.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

