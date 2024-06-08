Prudential PLC Purchases 77,546 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Prudential PLC boosted its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 642,090 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,546 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $20,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 57,318,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,836,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,629 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,379,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,732,051,000 after purchasing an additional 731,163 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,070,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,032,453,000 after buying an additional 4,612,764 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,384,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $717,210,000 after buying an additional 1,725,969 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,530,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $657,772,000 after buying an additional 182,289 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SU traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.99. 3,753,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,673,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.15. The company has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.11. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.07 and a 12 month high of $41.50.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 35.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SU. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on SU

About Suncor Energy

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.