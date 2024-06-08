Prudential PLC Makes New $16.36 Million Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Prudential PLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 81,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $16,358,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $201.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,036,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,606,860. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.44 and its 200-day moving average is $198.69. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

