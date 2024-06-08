Prudential PLC Lowers Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,595 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $10,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $511,215,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 54.3% in the third quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 13,166,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,720,000 after buying an additional 4,634,127 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,764,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $890,475,000 after buying an additional 3,036,495 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,712,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,525,000 after buying an additional 2,908,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,548,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $67,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,986 shares in the company, valued at $6,981,420.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $161,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,973.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $67,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,981,420.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,522,055. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 0.2 %

MRVL traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.99. 8,798,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,273,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $85.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.47. The stock has a market cap of $58.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.46.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRVL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

