Prudential PLC Lowers Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Prudential PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,727 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $11,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,030,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $528,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 16.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACGL shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ACGL stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $100.57. 803,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,688. The stock has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.60. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $69.49 and a one year high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.42.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.