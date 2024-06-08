Prudential PLC Increases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Prudential PLC grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,278 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $13,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 929,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,384,000 after acquiring an additional 17,560 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 279,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,956,000 after acquiring an additional 137,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.61. 3,308,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,565,663. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $206.00. The company has a market capitalization of $178.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

