Prudential PLC Has $6.24 Million Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Prudential PLC decreased its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 891 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $6,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,137,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 626,255.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,666,212,000 after purchasing an additional 237,977 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in NVR by 11.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,385,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 11.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,694,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVR news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total transaction of $3,793,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,104.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total transaction of $3,793,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,104.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Grady Rosier sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,665.63, for a total transaction of $4,599,378.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,039,236.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,600 shares of company stock worth $12,233,609. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

NVR Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE NVR traded down $92.75 on Friday, reaching $7,497.67. The company had a trading volume of 19,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,894. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5,210.49 and a fifty-two week high of $8,211.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7,666.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7,328.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.97 by $12.44. NVR had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $99.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

