Prudential PLC Has $109.29 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Prudential PLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 821,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,770 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI World ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Prudential PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Prudential PLC owned 3.79% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $109,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Main Street Research LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI World ETF stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.03. 46,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,454. iShares MSCI World ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.70 and a fifty-two week high of $147.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.31 and its 200-day moving average is $138.17.

iShares MSCI World ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

