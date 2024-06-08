Prudential PLC Grows Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 150.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,599 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,578 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $4,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Workday by 215.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WDAY. StockNews.com cut shares of Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $293.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $338.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.96.

In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.52, for a total value of $1,352,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,404,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.02, for a total value of $15,505,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,067,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,245,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.52, for a total transaction of $1,352,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,404,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 518,042 shares of company stock worth $134,777,415 over the last 90 days. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Workday stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $215.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,412,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,715,735. The stock has a market cap of $56.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.33. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $201.42 and a one year high of $311.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $247.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

