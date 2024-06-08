Prudential PLC Buys 47,755 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 349,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,755 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned about 0.06% of Sun Life Financial worth $18,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Life Financial stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.08. 876,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,333. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.02. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.46. The stock has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.09). Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.588 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.10%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SLF shares. Argus raised shares of Sun Life Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

