Prudential PLC Buys 38,269 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 119.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,234 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,269 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned 0.09% of SouthState worth $5,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 620,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,402,000 after buying an additional 149,745 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 596,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,376,000 after buying an additional 116,313 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 103,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after buying an additional 37,049 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 720,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,872,000 after buying an additional 13,905 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState in the 4th quarter valued at $699,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on SouthState from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on SouthState from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SouthState has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

SSB stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.84. 389,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,411. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.71. SouthState Co. has a one year low of $63.36 and a one year high of $87.77.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $415.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.32 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.93%.

In related news, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $401,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,530.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SouthState news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,902,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $401,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 58,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,530.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

