Prudential PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $6,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PGR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Progressive by 14.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,002,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,449 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Progressive by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,935,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,378,951,000 after acquiring an additional 520,742 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $1,078,831,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Progressive by 2.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,982,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $833,410,000 after acquiring an additional 162,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Progressive by 2.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,641,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $785,814,000 after acquiring an additional 156,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,978,003.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,978,003.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,818 shares of company stock valued at $4,280,482. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.53. 2,113,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,338,871. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $217.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $279.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.19.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

