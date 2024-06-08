Prudential PLC Boosts Holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,519,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,005 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned 1.51% of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. worth $28,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alua Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alua Capital Management LP now owns 10,985,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,504,000 after acquiring an additional 476,543 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 8,216,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119,098 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,716,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,486,000 after buying an additional 533,822 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,128,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,468,000 after buying an additional 783,900 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,596,000. 55.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TV stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.85. 2,709,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,982. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.84. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $5.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ( NYSE:TV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.14. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $939.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1056 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s payout ratio is presently -10.34%.

TV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.28.

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

