Prudential PLC Acquires 410 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Prudential PLC grew its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

ECL traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $239.19. 1,071,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,657. The company has a market cap of $68.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $228.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.88. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.72 and a 12-month high of $240.61.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,528.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.56.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

