Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Proto Labs from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.25.

Proto Labs Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $32.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.07. Proto Labs has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $41.87. The firm has a market cap of $815.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.81 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Proto Labs will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Proto Labs

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Proto Labs by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Proto Labs by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Proto Labs by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Proto Labs by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in Proto Labs by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 92,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

