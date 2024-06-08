ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW) Stock Price Down 0.5%

ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $42.07 and last traded at $42.07. Approximately 60 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.30.

ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.89 and a 200 day moving average of $39.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.10.

About ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF

(Get Free Report)

The ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (ANEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks that benefit from transformational changes in peoples work, health care, consumption, and connection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.