PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.94

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.94 and last traded at $4.91, with a volume of 23952 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of PropertyGuru Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

PropertyGuru Group Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.66.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PropertyGuru Group stock. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Free Report) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,919 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in PropertyGuru Group were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services for developers. It also offers data and sales process automation products.

