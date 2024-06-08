Prom Trading Down 5.6% This Week (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. Prom has a market capitalization of $189.60 million and $4.48 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can currently be purchased for $10.39 or 0.00014988 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Prom has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00010397 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00010894 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,324.72 or 1.00010018 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00012279 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001075 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004131 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.94 or 0.00096570 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Prom

PROM is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 10.76540627 USD and is down -8.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $5,102,418.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

