Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,478,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,460 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $330,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 254.5% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 188.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLD opened at $110.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank cut their target price on Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.76.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

