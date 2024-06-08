Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Makes New Investment in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 592.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 970,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,160,000 after acquiring an additional 830,555 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 300,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 0.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 593,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 192.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 245,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 161,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Price Performance

NASDAQ:PPC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.10. 518,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,480. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.76. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52 week low of $19.96 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Insider Transactions at Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $1,332,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,565,405.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on PPC shares. TheStreet upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

