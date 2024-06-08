Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Makes New Investment in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 592.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 970,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,160,000 after acquiring an additional 830,555 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 300,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 0.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 593,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 192.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 245,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 161,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:PPC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.10. 518,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,480. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.76. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52 week low of $19.96 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.
In related news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $1,332,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,565,405.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 82.63% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have issued reports on PPC shares. TheStreet upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.
