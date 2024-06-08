Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Has $3.84 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 121.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,376 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,250 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 2.6% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.54. The stock had a trading volume of 6,047,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,302,626. The firm has a market cap of $185.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.38, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.71.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

