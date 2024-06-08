Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,026 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.1% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded down $11.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $490.69. 3,416,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,176,139. The company has a market cap of $451.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $490.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $508.04. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.38 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.97%.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNH. Baird R W raised shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $578.75.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

