Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Buys Shares of 1,626 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,626 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $16,700,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,667 shares of the software company’s stock worth $133,440,000 after acquiring an additional 41,164 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,141,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 267.3% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $612.79.

Adobe Trading Up 1.6 %

ADBE traded up $7.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $465.43. 2,684,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,017,338. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $476.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $546.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $423.58 and a 52-week high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

